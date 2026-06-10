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Accredited official statistics announcement

DfI Driver, Vehicle, Operator and Enforcement Statistics - 2026-27 - Quarter 2

This is a quarterly release of information on the testing, licensing and enforcement/compliance activities of the Driver and Vehicle Agency in Northern Ireland.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department for Infrastructure (Northern Ireland)
Published
10 June 2026
Last updated
10 June 2026
Release date:
18 December 2026 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 18 December 2026 9:30am