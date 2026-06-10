 Skip to main content
Accredited official statistics announcement

DfI Driver, Vehicle, Operator and Enforcement Statistics - 2026-27 - Quarter 1

This is a quarterly release of information on the testing, licensing and enforcement/compliance activities of the Driver and Vehicle Agency in Northern Ireland.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department for Infrastructure (Northern Ireland)
Published
10 June 2026
Last updated
10 June 2026
Release date:
25 September 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 25 September 2026 9:30am