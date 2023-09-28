Accredited official statistics announcement

DfI Driver, Vehicle, Operator, and Enforcement Statistics – 2024-25 - Quarter 1

This is a quarterly release of information on the testing, licensing and enforcement/compliance activities of the Driver and Vehicle Agency in Northern Ireland.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department for Infrastructure (Northern Ireland)
Published
28 September 2023
Last updated
19 July 2024
Release date:
September 2024 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in September 2024