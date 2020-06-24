Official statistics announcement Dental Working Hours - 208/19 and 2019/20: Working Patterns, Motivation and Morale

The publication will present findings from the biennial Dental Working Patterns Survey of self-employed primary care dentists who provided some NHS/Health Service treatment in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland during one or both of 2018/19 and 2019/20. The report presents information on dentists’ working patterns such as: * weekly hours of work * NHS/Health Service and private dentistry * division of time between clinical and non-clinical work * annual leave * age The report also explores any relationship between these working patterns and dentists’ motivation and morale