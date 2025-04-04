Official statistics announcement

Dementia data and intelligence: August 2025 update

Monthly indicator update to the dementia surveillance factsheet with June 2025 data. Annual 2025 data update for the Estimated Dementia Diagnosis Rate (EDDR) indicator on the Dementia Profile.

From:
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
Published
4 April 2025
Last updated
4 April 2025
Release date:
5 August 2025 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 5 August 2025 9:30am