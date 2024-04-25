National statistics announcement

Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales, provisional: week ending 10 May 2024

Provisional number of deaths registered in England and Wales in the latest weeks.

Office for National Statistics
25 April 2024
25 April 2024
22 May 2024 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 22 May 2024 9:30am