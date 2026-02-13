Deaths registered monthly in England and Wales: August 2026
Number of deaths registered each month by area of usual residence for England and Wales, by region, county, health authorities, local and unitary authority, and London borough.
Number of deaths registered each month by area of usual residence for England and Wales, by region, county, health authorities, local and unitary authority, and London borough.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).