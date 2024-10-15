Deaths Registered in Northern Ireland - Week ending 28 February 2025
Tables containing information on deaths registered in Northern Ireland in 2025 up to and including 28 February 2025, along with revised data for 2024. This week's release will be accompanied by scheduled revisions to the historical series of flu or pneumonia related deaths 2014 to 2024, and the Weekly Deaths Tables, week ending 27 December 2024 to account for the recent release of quarter 3 deaths data as part of the RG quarter 3 tables, and for the latest population projections which will impact weekly expected deaths in 2024.