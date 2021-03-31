National statistics announcement

Deaths Registered in Northern Ireland - Week ending 26th March 2021

Deaths Registered in Northern Ireland - Week ending 26th March 2021

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Finance (Northern Ireland)
Published:
31 March 2021
Last updated:
31 March 2021, see all updates
Release date:
2 April 2021 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 2 April 2021 9:30am