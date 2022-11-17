National statistics announcement

Deaths Registered in Northern Ireland - Week ending 23 December 2022

Deaths Registered in Northern Ireland - Week ending 23 December 2022

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
17 November 2022
Last updated
17 November 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
30 December 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 30 December 2022 9:30am