National statistics announcement Deaths Registered in Northern Ireland - Week ending 18th December 2020

Weekly Death Statistics information for week ending 18th December will be published at 4pm on Wednesday 23rd December – the scheduled release date would be 25th December. This will be limited to the usual set of excel tables and accompanying statistical press notice. T3.6 in the Code Practice for Statistics states that statistics should be released to all users at 9.30am on a weekday. The Office for Statistics Regulation confirms that in the circumstances, NISRA can release Weekly Death Statistics for week ending 18th December at 4pm, in order to facilitate early release of these statistics.