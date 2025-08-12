Accredited official statistics announcement

Deaths registered in England and Wales: 2024

Registered deaths by age, sex, selected underlying causes of death and the leading causes of death. Contains death rates and death registrations by area of residence and single year of age.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
12 August 2025
Last updated
12 August 2025
Release date:
October 2025 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in October 2025