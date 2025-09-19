DBT inward investment results for Central Europe: 2020 to 2025
Department for Business and Trade (DBT) statistics for inward investment projects from Central Europe that landed in the UK between April 2020 and March 2025.
Department for Business and Trade (DBT) statistics for inward investment projects from Central Europe that landed in the UK between April 2020 and March 2025.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).