National statistics announcement Data on written complaints in the NHS - 2019-20 Quarter 4

The NHS complaints procedure is the statutorily based mechanism for dealing with complaints about NHS care and treatment and all NHS organisations in England are required to operate the procedure. This quarterly collection is a count of written complaints made by (or on behalf of) patients, received between 1 January 2020 and 31 March 2020. Data is published at national, regional and organisational levels for HCHS secondary care organisations.