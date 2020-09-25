National statistics announcement

Data on written complaints in the NHS - 2019-20 Quarter 4

The NHS complaints procedure is the statutorily based mechanism for dealing with complaints about NHS care and treatment and all NHS organisations in England are required to operate the procedure. This quarterly collection is a count of written complaints made by (or on behalf of) patients, received between 1 January 2020 and 31 March 2020. Data is published at national, regional and organisational levels for HCHS secondary care organisations.

Published 25 September 2020
Last updated 25 September 2020 — see all updates
From:
NHS Digital
Release date:
26 November 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 26 November 2020 9:30am