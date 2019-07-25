CPIH-consistent inflation rate estimates for UK household groups: July to September 2020

Statistics release cancelled

We have suspended the 2020 CPIH-consistent inflation rates for UK household groups. This is because differences in the subgroups are driven by consumer spending data from 2018, which predates the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Therefore subgroup estimates would not be representative of the distributional impact of inflation over the Covid-19 period. We will update on our plans for 2020 estimates in due course. For more information, please refer to section 6 of this article: https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/inflationandpriceindices/articles/cpihconsistentinflationrateestimatesforukhouseholdgroups20052017/octobertodecember2019