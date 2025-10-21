Official statistics announcement

Cover of vaccination evaluated rapidly (COVER) programme 2026 to 2027: quarterly data

Percentage of children immunised under the cover of vaccination evaluated rapidly (COVER) programme for quarter 4, from 1 January 2027 to 31 March 2027.

From:
UK Health Security Agency
Published
21 October 2025
Release date:
24 June 2027 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 24 June 2027 9:30am