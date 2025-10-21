Cover of vaccination evaluated rapidly (COVER) programme 2026 to 2027: quarterly data
Percentage of children immunised under the cover of vaccination evaluated rapidly (COVER) programme for quarter 3, from 1 October 2026 to 31 December 2026.
Percentage of children immunised under the cover of vaccination evaluated rapidly (COVER) programme for quarter 3, from 1 October 2026 to 31 December 2026.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).