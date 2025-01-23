Official statistics announcement

Cover of vaccination evaluated rapidly (COVER) programme 2025 to 2026: quarterly data

Percentage of children immunised under the cover of vaccination evaluated rapidly (COVER) programme for quarter 4, from 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026.

UK Health Security Agency
23 January 2025
23 January 2025
25 June 2026 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 25 June 2026 9:30am