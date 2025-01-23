Official statistics announcement

Cover of vaccination evaluated rapidly (COVER) programme 2025 to 2026: quarterly data

Percentage of children immunised under the cover of vaccination evaluated rapidly (COVER) programme for quarter 3, from 1 October 2025 to 31 December 2025.

From:
UK Health Security Agency
Published
23 January 2025
Release date:
26 March 2026 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 26 March 2026 9:30am