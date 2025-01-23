Official statistics announcement

Cover of vaccination evaluated rapidly (COVER) programme 2025 to 2026: quarterly data

Percentage of children immunised under the cover of vaccination evaluated rapidly (COVER) programme for quarter 2, from 1 July 2025 to 30 September 2025.

From:
UK Health Security Agency
Published
23 January 2025
Release date:
18 December 2025 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 18 December 2025 9:30am