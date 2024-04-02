Official statistics announcement

Cover of vaccination evaluated rapidly (COVER) programme 2024 to 2025: quarterly data

Percentage of children immunised under the Cover of Vaccination Evaluated Rapidly (COVER) programme for quarter 1, from 1 April 2024 to 30 June 2024.

UK Health Security Agency
2 April 2024
19 August 2024
26 September 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 26 September 2024 9:30am