Official statistics announcement

Council Tax collected by local authorities: live table: April to June 2022

Details of Council Tax collected by local authorities in each quarter

From:
Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
Published
4 January 2022
Last updated
11 July 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
17 August 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 17 August 2022 9:30am