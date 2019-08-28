Official statistics announcement

Council Tax collected by local authorities: live table: April to June 2020

Details of Council Tax collected by local authorities in each quarter

Published 28 August 2019
Last updated 27 July 2020 — see all updates
Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government
19 August 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 19 August 2020 9:30am