Official statistics announcement

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey, UK: characteristics of people testing positive for COVID-19, 16 March 2022

Characteristics of people testing positive for COVID-19 from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey. This survey is being delivered in partnership with University of Oxford, University of Manchester, UK Health Security Agency and Wellcome Trust. This study is jointly led by the ONS and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) working with the University of Oxford and Lighthouse Laboratory to collect and test samples.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
14 January 2022
Last updated
14 January 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
16 March 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 16 March 2022 9:30am