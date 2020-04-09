Official statistics announcement
Coronavirus and self-employment in the UK
An overview of self-employment across the UK, looking at the industrial, occupational, geographic and demographic characteristics of those who are self-employed.
Do not meet others, even friends or family.
You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.
Official statistics announcement
An overview of self-employment across the UK, looking at the industrial, occupational, geographic and demographic characteristics of those who are self-employed.