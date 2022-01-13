Coronavirus and its impact on our spending habits and socialising plans around the Christmas season, UK: January 2022
Analysis and charts using data from across the UK government and devolved administrations on the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on various aspects of society and the economy during the Christmas season. This article will specifically focus on people's spending habits and socialising plans during the 2021 Christmas season, and how this compares to Christmas 2020 and pre-pandemic Christmas periods.