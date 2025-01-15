Contributions to the 12-month rate of CPI(H) by import intensity: April 2025
A longer time series of contributions to the Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH) and Consumer Prices Index (CPI), UK, monthly.
A longer time series of contributions to the Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH) and Consumer Prices Index (CPI), UK, monthly.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).