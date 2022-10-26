National statistics announcement

Consumer price inflation, UK: March 2024

Price indices percentage changes and weights for the different measures of consumer price inflation.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
26 October 2022
Last updated
7 November 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
17 April 2024 7:00am (confirmed)
