Consumer price inflation, historical estimates, UK: 1950 to 1988
A historical series of our lead measure of inflation, the Consumer Prices Index including owner occupier's housing costs (CPIH), which extends the series back to 1950 and incorporates the previously published historical modelled estimates for 1988 to 2004. Definitive historical division-level indices for both CPI and CPIH from 1950 to 2004 are available. Data in this release are not a National Statistic and are provided for indicative purposes only.