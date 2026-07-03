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Official statistics announcement

Construction statistics, Great Britain: 2025

Statistics on the construction industry, including value of output, new orders by sector, number of firms and total employment, insolvencies and construction Output Price Indices.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
3 July 2026
Last updated
3 July 2026
Release date:
23 October 2026 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 23 October 2026 9:30am