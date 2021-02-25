Official statistics announcement

Community Services Statistics - January 2021

This publication reports information from the CSDS. This is a patient-level dataset providing information relating to NHS-funded community services. These services can include health centres, schools and mental health trusts. The data collected includes personal and demographic information, diagnoses including long-term conditions and childhood disabilities and care events plus screening activities. Statistics are published as experimental and data is shown at provider level and at a national/all submitters level also

Published 25 February 2021
Last updated 25 February 2021 — see all updates
From:
NHS Digital
Release date:
29 April 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 29 April 2021 9:30am