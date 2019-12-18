Official statistics announcement Children Order July to September 2020

The Order creates a code of law governing the care, protection and upbringing of children and the provision of services to them and their families. It confers concurrent jurisdiction on all three tiers of the courts (High Court, county courts and magistrates’ courts) so that any court can make any of the orders available under the Order. This bulletin provides information on throughput of Children Order business in Northern Ireland across the magistrates (Family Proceedings Courts), county (Family Care Centre) and High courts. This bulletin covers the period July to September 2020 and commentary on trends observed for this quarter in each year from 2010.