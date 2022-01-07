Official statistics announcement

Children living with parents in emotional distress: March 2022 update

An update of four indicators with data now for 2010 to 2020: proportion of children living with at least one parent reporting symptoms of emotional distress; proportion of children living with a mother reporting symptoms of emotional distress; proportion of children living with a father reporting symptoms of emotional distress; and proportion of children living with both mother and father reporting symptoms of emotional distress. Indicators by family type and work status for the period 2019 to 2020 are also published.

From:
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
Published
7 January 2022
Release date:
16 March 2022 9:30am (provisional)
