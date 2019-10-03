Child Protection Statistics for Northern Ireland (March 2020)

Statistics release cancelled

The Child Protection publication for to the period 1st January – 31st March 2020 has been cancelled. This was necessary as data providers’ staff resources had to be re-structured during the Covid-19 outbreak, causing the quarterly data collections used for this publication to be put on hold. Robust data cannot be obtained from elsewhere, however, a less detailed, weekly, alternative data collection is in place and an analysis and report of the data collected may temporarily replace the publication. Once the quarterly data collection is reinstated, backdated data or estimated data will be included in future publications to cover the quarterly gaps.