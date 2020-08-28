Official statistics announcement

Child Maintenance Service statistics Northern Ireland (Experimental)

Quarterly experimental statistics on the Child Maintenance Service, data to June 2020.

Published 28 August 2020
From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department for Communities (Northern Ireland)
Release date:
30 September 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 30 September 2020 9:30am