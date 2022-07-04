Official statistics announcement Changes in the weight status of children between the first and final years of primary school: A longitudinal cohort analysis of data from the National Child Measurement Programme in England between 2013 to 2014 and 2019 to 2020

This report will examine how individual children’s body mass index (BMI) has changed between their measurements in Reception at age 4-5 years and their measurements in Year 6 at age 10-11 years. This will allow us to see how children move between BMI categories, such as what proportion of children who are overweight in Reception are a healthy weight or are living with obesity by the time they are in Year 6. These flows will be examined by sex, ethnic group, deprivation, and geographic region to see if the patterns differ between these groupings.