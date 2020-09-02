National statistics announcement Cervical screening programme - England, 2019-20

Women between the ages of 25 and 64 are invited for regular cervical screening under the NHS Cervical Screening Programme. This is intended to detect abnormalities within the cervix that could, if undetected and untreated, develop into cervical cancer. This report presents information about the NHS Cervical Screening Programme in England in 2019-20 and includes data on the call and recall system, on screening samples examined by pathology laboratories and on referrals to colposcopy clinics.