Official statistics announcement

Census 2021 quiz: how well do you know your area?

See how well you know the population of your local authority area with our interactive quiz.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
24 October 2022
Last updated
25 November 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
2 December 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 2 December 2022 9:30am