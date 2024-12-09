Accredited official statistics announcement

Business investment in the UK: July to September 2025 provisional results

Estimates of short-term indicators of investment in non-financial assets; business investment and asset and sector breakdowns of total gross fixed capital formation.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
9 December 2024
Last updated
9 December 2024
Release date:
13 November 2025 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 13 November 2025 9:30am