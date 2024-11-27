Business investment in the UK: April to June 2025 provisional results
Estimates of short-term indicators of investment in non-financial assets; business investment and asset and sector breakdowns of total gross fixed capital formation.
Estimates of short-term indicators of investment in non-financial assets; business investment and asset and sector breakdowns of total gross fixed capital formation.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).