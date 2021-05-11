Official statistics announcement

Business Forms, Management Practices and Enterprise Lifecycles: A Dissection of the UK Business Population, 1999 to 2020

Aggregate data based on ONS experimental statistics used to present ‘Business Forms, Management Practices and Enterprise Lifecycles: A Dissection of the UK Business Population, 1999-2020’ at the ESCoE conference on Economic Measurement 2021. This is ongoing work that provides novel information about UK business lifecycles and their determinants across industries, regions, legal forms and over time.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
11 May 2021
Last updated
11 May 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
13 May 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 13 May 2021 9:30am