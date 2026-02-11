Official statistics announcement

Business demography, quarterly, UK: October to December 2026

Official statistics in development on business births and deaths from the Inter-Departmental Business Register with high-level breakdowns by industry and region.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
11 February 2026
Last updated
11 February 2026
Release date:
28 January 2027 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 28 January 2027 9:30am