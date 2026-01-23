Official statistics announcement

Business demography, quarterly, UK: April to June 2026

Official statistics in development on business births and deaths from the Inter-Departmental Business Register with high-level breakdowns by industry and region.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
23 January 2026
Last updated
23 January 2026
Release date:
30 July 2026 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 30 July 2026 9:30am