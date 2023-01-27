Official statistics announcement

British film and other screen sectors certification: Q3 2023

This publication gives a breakdown of the number and spend of UK certificated films.

From:
British Film Institute
Published
27 January 2023
Last updated
27 January 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
2 November 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 2 November 2023 9:30am