Births by parents' characteristics in England and Wales: 2019
Annual live births in England and Wales by age of mother and father, type of registration, median interval between births, number of previous live-born children and National Statistics Socio-economic Classification (NS-SEC).
Statistics release cancelled
We originally planned to release two bulletins one of which would be on parents' characteristics. Instead, we combined the two releases into one. Therefore, we will be publishing one bulletin and two tables for birth characteristics and parents' characteristics.