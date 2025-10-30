Official statistics announcement

Beyond GDP insights – UK 2025: Environment, climate, and nature

Article supplements the quarterly Measuring progress, well-being and beyond GDP in the UK series of bulletins, and UK Measures of National Well-being Dashboard.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
30 October 2025
Last updated
30 October 2025
Release date:
18 November 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 18 November 2025 9:30am