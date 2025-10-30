Beyond GDP insights – UK 2025: Environment, climate, and nature
Article supplements the quarterly Measuring progress, well-being and beyond GDP in the UK series of bulletins, and UK Measures of National Well-being Dashboard.
Article supplements the quarterly Measuring progress, well-being and beyond GDP in the UK series of bulletins, and UK Measures of National Well-being Dashboard.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).