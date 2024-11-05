Accredited official statistics announcement

Balance of payments, UK: July to September 2025 time series

Quarterly summary of balance of payments accounts including the current account, capital transfers, transactions and levels of UK external assets and liabilities.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
5 November 2024
Last updated
5 November 2024
Release date:
22 December 2025 7:00am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 22 December 2025 7:00am