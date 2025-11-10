Accredited official statistics announcement

Balance of payments, UK: April to June 2026 time series

Quarterly summary of balance of payments accounts including the current account, capital transfers, transactions and levels of UK external assets and liabilities.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
10 November 2025
Last updated
10 November 2025
Release date:
30 September 2026 7:00am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 30 September 2026 7:00am