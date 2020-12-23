Official statistics announcement

Awards for UK films and British talent 2020-2021

The number of awards won by UK talent each year.

Published 23 December 2020
Last updated 24 February 2021 — see all updates
From:
British Film Institute
Release date:
6 May 2021 9:30am (provisional)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
25 March 2021 9:30am
Reason for change:
Due to the rescheduling of the 74th British Academy Film Awards and the 93rd Academy Awards, this release has also been rescheduled to enable it to include the awards given out at these ceremonies.
These statistics will be released on 6 May 2021 9:30am