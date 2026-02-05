Average household income, UK: financial year ending 2025
Estimates of average household income in the UK, with analysis of how these measures have changed over time, accounting for inflation and household composition.
Estimates of average household income in the UK, with analysis of how these measures have changed over time, accounting for inflation and household composition.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).